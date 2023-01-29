The last episode of “Maricucha 2” showed a tense moment in which Jair could lose his life, but happily he was saved by a flying wallet.

“Maricucha 2” does not stop putting its fans and characters in tension. In the most recent chapter of the América TV series, we see that Juliet was supposedly being guarded by one of the thugs that her father sent her, but he ended up being Jair’s father.

Jair was pulled by the man and, together with Maricucha and others, they made a scandal in the middle of the street. From afar, Rosemary and Domenico watched the scene and, although he went to her rescue, it was she who ended up saving everyone after throwing her bag full of stones at the criminal. VIDEO: America TV.