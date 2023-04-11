Since the premiere of its season 2, “Maricucha”, the América TV series, captivated viewers with the different stories of the characters. The charisma of Patricia Barreto, who plays Maricucha, and her desire to get ahead together with her family contributed to the success of the Peruvian production. Likewise, the characters that appeared over the months made the soap opera more interesting. Now, this culminates and here we share a guide so you don’t miss the FINAL chapter.

When is the end of “Maricucha 2”?

“Maricucha 2” comes to an end This Tuesday, April 11. series of Del Barrio Productions ends its second season, which brought new characters.

What time does the final chapter of “Maricucha 2” premiere?

It has not been specified at what time exactly the last chapter of “Maricucha 2” arrives. However, it will air after “Luz de Luna”.

Where to see “Maricucha 2” full finale?

You can see “Maricucha 2” FINISH COMPLETE via signal America TV or by web at America TVGO. The episodes of the new season are broadcast from Monday to Friday after “Al fondo hay sitio”.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV/Channel 194 (SD/HD), Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 104 (SD), Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD), Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 4 (SD), Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD), Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/Channel 4 (SD), Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable/Channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13

How to watch “Maricucha 2” ONLINE FOR FREE?

“Maricucha 2” you can watch it online for free America TVGO, that transmits the production simultaneously with the TV signal. In addition, you can follow the episodes of “Maricucha 2” on the YouTube channel “América Televisión Novelas”.

