Unusual! The national actress Maricielo Effio lives a nightmare after he decided to perform an aesthetic procedure at the hands of Dr. Fong. Through a live link to the América Televisión program “América hoy”, Maricielo publicly denounced the plastic surgeon for having left her abdomen in terrible condition. Not only that, he pointed out that he will legally sue the doctor for damages, and will also request compensation for it. In the same way, the ex-model communicated, through her official social networks, that she will be in the TV space of Magaly Medina.

The actress showed live how her abdomen turned out. Photo: Composition LR/Shot from “America Today”/Instagram/Maricielo Effio/Dr. fong

What did Maricielo Effio say about Dr. Fong?

The former star of “Back to the neighborhood” contacted the surgeon through social networks, since he had an apparent good reputation due to the number of famous Peruvians with whom he had worked. After having a mini tummy tuck, the negative results began to appear.

“I trusted his word (…) After four months, a strange thing began to grow in that area. Overskin (…) I spoke to the doctor and he told me that my body had fibrosis and he suggested that I have a second intervention,” held.

However, after the last surgical intervention, Maricielo indicated that he had left his abdomen deformed.

Will Maricielo Effio sue Dr. Fong?

An annoyed Maricielo declared with regret that the plastic surgeon does not respond to her calls, so she decided to take legal action.

“I am one of the people who like to sit down, enter into a dialogue, an arrangement, but this time I want to file a legal claim because this is a crime against the body and health. He would have to give me compensation for damages. I ask you to please do not do anything to that surgeon because he is a butcher (…) I will continue with this campaign in the media until he takes over”, he sentenced.

Through his official Instagram profile, Effio informed his followers and the national press that he will be present this Monday, June 19, on the Magaly Medina program in order to clarify the facts.

Maricielo asked his followers for support. Photo: Instagram/Maricielo Effio

Did Maricielo Effio not receive a response from Dr. Fong?

With the permission of the model, the magazine “America Today” showed the messages that she sent to the doctor. In the text, she highlights how bad she feels and the damage it caused to her body. “Did you know that my life was ruined? None of the sessions I had improved my abdomen”, said.

“I have a deformed belly button and I’m with a psychologist. I can’t wear a bikini, I just want to tell you that I’m not going to sit idly by”added the dancer. While presenting the doctor’s report, this medium was able to confirm that he had made his social networks private.