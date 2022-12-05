He lived a bad time! Maricielo Effio She worked for more than one season on “El gran show” not only as a guest artist, but also as a choreography consultant for the most watched dance reality show on Peruvian television.

However, not everything was rosy and her experience on the Gisela Valcárcel court was not the best. For this reason, she decided to remember what happened in the final of 2011, when she competed to take and raise the cup for said episode.

What did Maricielo Effio say about “The Great Show”?

“How do I remember when a standing jury cup was stolen from me 11 years ago (2011) and they never gave me the chance for a rematch. Another would have been the story …”, commented the professional dancer Maricielo Effio.

Apparently, the businesswoman would be referring to the model Melissa Paredes, who returned to the “El gran show” contest to seek to vindicate her image, which was affected last year by the scandal she starred in with Anthony Aranda.

Yahaira Plasencia thanked Maricielo Effio for giving her classes when she needed it

The singer Yahaira Plasencia is not only dedicated to music, but is looking for more business opportunities, such as her dance academy, which opened on January 31. This new venture had professional dancer Maricielo Effio as its godmother, whom the salsa singer is very fond of.