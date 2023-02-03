The actress Maricielo Effio had no qualms about responding to Magaly Medina, who questioned her for not showing more than enough in her content for said platform.

Maricielo Effio joined the large group of local entertainment artists who offer artistic or explicit content on various platforms. In this case, the actress did not opt ​​for the well-known OnlyFans, in which, for example, Xoana González or Fátima Segovia dabbled; But she chose Unlok as a means to upload very suggestive photos for her subscribers.

This was reported by Magaly Medina in one of the most recent editions of her program, but also harshly criticized by the host, who considered that the interpreter “scam” her followers by not showing “more than necessary”, as they do other figures in our midst.

Maricielo Effio attacks Magaly after criticism

As expected, Maricielo Effio decided to harshly respond to these comments and described the popular magpie as “ruin”. The actress made it clear that everyone chooses what type of content they upload to their platforms without the need to defraud anyone.

Magaly Medina assures that she would not pay a dollar for the content of Maricielo Effio. Video: ATV

“It makes me laugh… I mean, if you don’t come out ‘calata’, then you’re scamming, what a ruinous concept! Each one manages their content as they like and full stop, without harming anyone, ”he indicated for Trome.

Maricielo Effio revealed the differences of Unlok

Likewise, Maricielo Effio explained that Unlok has some differences compared to OnlyFans and it was for this reason that he chose this platform.

“More or less. It’s an elegant, sober page that has sexy content,” he added.

Magaly assures that Maricielo Effio “misleads” the public

The host of ATV, Magaly Medina, commented on the hot content she does on social networks. “That’s called cheating on the boys. For $10 a month, photos and videos copied from her Instagram social network, ”said Ella Magaly. “Why are you going to pay 10 dollars if you can go to their Instagram and find all this for free. Not five dollars, not one dollar would I pay, if you see it for free on Instagram ”, she concluded.