After the pronouncement of Dr. Victor Barriga Fong on social networks, after Maricielo Effio sued him for malpractice, the dancer connected with “America Today” to respond and defend himself against the alleged false documents presented by the surgeon during a live broadcast. The national artist could not avoid shedding a few tears of impotence after being accused by the doctor as a liar and irresponsible. This, because she would not have complied with the required treatments for her operation.

What did Dr. Fong say about the operation to Maricielo Effio?

Víctor Barriga Fong or better known as Dr. Fong did not remain silent before Maricielo Effio’s harsh statements about alleged negligence and blamed him on the anomaly that he presents in his abdomen. “All patients know that if they do not comply with their postoperative treatment, that can happen”indicated.

In the same way, the surgeon showed evidence about the dancer’s absences from her appointments. “I have the medical history where absolutely everything is recorded. The patient came to her controls without her girdles, she did not come to her massage and drainage sessions“, he narrowed.

What did Maricielo Effio reply to Dr. Fong?

“I wanted him to pay for my intervention here as promised from Peru. He refused to do it to me and that is why I make known what he has done to me. Regarding my sessions, I followed the therapy emphatically. So don’t invent,” Maricielo Effio defended himself from the Dr Fong.

“It is unworthy to come out here to say the slander, the insult that they are raising against me. Nothing like this has ever happened to me in my life, I am a woman of integrity (…) I feel powerless to listen to this doctor say that I did not comply with my therapies, I will not allow that”he said to later ensure that he would take this issue through legal channels.

