Peruvian cumbia has one of its greatest exponents in Maricarmen Marin, the singer who has conquered the public with her voice and her charisma. This October 31, the artist will offer a musical show for Halloween and Creole Song Day, where she will perform her best-known hits and will also pay tribute to Peruvian music. The concert will be performed together with two other great singers, such as Marisol and Mauricio Mesones. It will be a unique opportunity to enjoy the talented artist and celebrate the traditions of our country. In this interview with La República, the interpreter of ‘Why did you leave’ spoke about her projects and details of her home with the television producer Sebastian Martins.

—What plans for 31?

—We will do ‘Cumbia Halloween’. Marisol, Mauricio Mesones will be there. It is a very fun dynamic, where the audience is going to have a great time. We are happy because it is going to be a show for the whole family.

—Are there new projects coming up musically?

—I’m preparing an album. 25 years of artistic career are coming and we are preparing a renewed show. Time has passed quickly. We are doing all the preparation for the event that is going to be in 2024.

—How is your relationship with Sebastián Martins going?

—Incredible, very good. We get along well and enjoy this time with our daughter.

—Who is more conceited?

—I would say 50/50. We are both very focused on forming our family every day. I believe that families are formed over time and we have planned to live with Micaela, so the two of us there try to share and enjoy every moment.

—Is he a super dad?

-Yes of course. A super present, loving, affectionate dad.

—Are there already wedding plans?

—Yes, we have talked about it, but there is still no date. We want Micaela to grow up, to be a little older and to be able to live that important moment with us as well.

Maricarmen Marín and Sebastián Martins got engaged during a trip to Las Vegas. Photo: LR composition/Maricarmen Marin/Instagram

—Would you like to have one more child?

—I don’t rule it out, but at this moment we are happy with a family of three.

—How tall are you and how tall is Sebastian?

—I am 1.64 and Sebastián is 1.78 (laughs).

—What do you think of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’? Would you like to belong to the program?

—I love it, I love the great chef, it is a program that accompanies the family, a healthy program, with an innovative, healthy proposal. I would like to be.



