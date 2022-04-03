Maricarmen Marín returned to her work in Latina a few weeks ago as a jury for “Yo soy”, after having been away from television due to her motherhood. In fact, since the birth of little Micaela, she and her partner, the producer Sebastián Martins, dedicated themselves to the full upbringing of the newborn.

As the months have passed, both new dads have been dating more. So much so that they made their first trip together, as a family, to Punta Cana. However, now they are walking around the city of Arequipa. This is how the singer let it be seen through her stories on her official Instagram account, where she also took the opportunity to share her learning as her mother.

In this way, the artist Maricarmen Marín explained how much she has learned from her daughter: “What cost me the most is recognizing when I was sleepy, little by little I am achieving it. I helped myself with the pacifier, Micaela only uses it to sleep. Dry diaper, warm, I support lights, under curtains, I turn off TV, radios, everything. For her to rest.”

Maricarmen Marín confesses that she imitated Thalía at school

After her return as a jury of “Yo soy”, the singer Maricarmen Marín recounted a tender experience with the imitation that she performed in her childhood. The popular “Little Princess” revealed that she personified the Mexican Thalía when she saw a participant in the singing reality show.

In that sense, he explained: “For all my Palao, in all the performances, I was Thalía. She did my phonemics with my blonde lock. I will show you photos. I swear to you, I was Thalía in all grades and it was already like ‘Enough!’ And seeing you (referring to the impersonator) has brought me back to that moment, but you are really Thalia. She loved me”.

Maricarmen Marín sent greetings to her daughter for seeing her through the screen

The singer Maricarmen Marín shared, through her social networks, a publication with her partner and father of her youngest daughter, Sebastián Martins, in which she shows her all the effort they make for her and the love they have for her.

Maricarmen Marín dedicates a tender message to her daughter on social networks. Photo: Maricarmen Marin/Instagram

In this regard, the singer pointed out: “Micaela, here we are your parents on March 21, 2022, working together. These previous weeks have been of a lot of organization, doubts and emotion to return to what we are passionate about, but this time it is different, our mind is with you, waiting for the program to end to run to look for you.