Singer Maricarmen Marin highlighted the charismatic personality of the new member of Yo soy, Ángel López. Through her social networks, the interpreter of “Why did you leave” dedicated a tender message to her.

Upon joining the program, the voice of Son by four was warmly received by his fellow judges. As is known, he was part of the Latina space after confirming the departure of Tony Succar.

In that sense, the Peruvian artist showed that both have developed a close friendship and highlighted their humility.

“ What a beautiful companion I am gave us. A super singer, who inspires, with an unmatched human quality. Thank you Ángel López for being part of this family. We love you! ”He wrote Maricarmen attaching a selfie.

Maricarmen with Ángel López. Photo: capture / Instagram

Maricarmen Marín mourns the death of Dr. Ramos

After confirming the death of Dr. Ramos, the doctor who treated the first case of coronavirus in Peru, Maricarmen Marin expressed his sorrow for the death.

He was one of the guests who constantly appeared on Women in Command to discuss health issues. In that sense, she dedicated a few words to him on the set of Latina.

“He told me: ‘I have a secret, you have sent me greetings for Christmas and on my birthday.’ And I said, ‘How so?’ And it was because Freddy, my dancer, at some point had asked me to say hello to him, because he was a fan of cumbia. This is how I will remember you, Enrique, with a smile ”, said the host.

