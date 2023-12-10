They threw the house out the window!Maricarmen Marinand her boyfriend Sebastián Martins celebrated, last Saturday, December 9, their youngest's second birthday partydaughter Micaela. Through their respective social networks, the cumbia singer and her partner shared various moments of this luxurious event, which surprised her followers due to certain details. In this note, find out how this celebration was experienced in which Ricardo Morán, Katia Palma, Korina Rivadeneira, among other celebrities, were seen.

How was the party for the daughter of Maricarmen Marín and Sebastián Martins?

Maricarmen Marín and Sebastián Martins They decided to organize a big party for their daughter Micaela for her two years. Through their respective Instagram accounts, the former judge of 'Yo soy' and the producer of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' shared various videos and photographs of that celebration.

It should be noted that the couple spared no expenses for the party: there was a great balloon decoration pastel color with a theme of forest animals, fairies and flowers; a Minnie and Mickey Mouse children's show; a spectacle of 'Gallito Bartolito'; a three-tier cake; inflatable games, among others.

Which celebrities attended Maricarmen Marín's daughter's birthday?

Ricardo MoránKaren Schwarz and her husband Ezio Oliva, Katia Palma, Korina Rivadeneira, Natalia Salas and Adolfo Aguilar were invited to the birthday of the daughter of Maricarmen Marín and Sebastián Martins.

These celebrities came with their children to celebrate another year of life for the heiress of the Martins Marín family. About, Katia Palma recorded some videos with them during this celebration.

Maricarmen Marín with her former 'Yo soy' colleagues at her daughter Micaela's party. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Maricarmen Marín

