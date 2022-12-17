maricarmen marin and television producer Sebastian Martins celebrated the first birthday of their conceited Micaela in style. The cumbiambera planned the Disney world-themed event to entertain her eldest daughter with a children’s party surrounded by colored balloons and decorations valued at thousands of soles.

On December 10, the ex-juror of “I am” published an emotional message dedicated to her little girl and also shared details of what the event was like. “Thank you to everyone who made this celebration unforgettable! Beautiful daughter, we love your smile, you make us immensely happy!” Maricarmen expressed.

The program “Magaly TV, the firm” contacted the enterprises in charge of the event to find out how much the children’s event would have cost, as was done with the son of Silvia Cornejo, who had a birthday on a nearby date. “They celebrated the birthday of their little ones with the blessed exchange,” said ‘Urraca’.

The party was held on December 12. Photo: Instagram/Maricarmen Marin

event details

More than 17 people were needed to carry out the children’s party for Maricarmen Marín’s daughter, according to the “Magaly TV” team. Also, what stood out the most were the dozens of balloons scattered throughout the garden of the couple’s house.

The white furniture that held the Mickey and Minnie Mouse-themed cake and the 3D panel that bore the name of the minor cost 2,650 soles. On the other hand, the balloon arch amounted to 2,500 soles, according to the businessman in charge.

Maricarmen Marín’s daughter’s party would have cost more than 10 thousand soles. Photo: Instagram/Maricarmen Marin

Mickey Mouse enlivened the children’s party. Photo: Instagram/Maricarmen Marin

The sum increased with the children’s show. “Maricarmen was given Mickey, Minnie, a cheerleader, and Donald, who was an additional character. It would be 1,650 soles. Plus 250 additional soles for the additional character”, expressed the businessman.

What celebrities attended the party?

Part of the members of the extinct “I am” program arrived at the event, such as Karen Schwarz, who was accompanied by her two daughters. Adolfo Aguilar and Katia Palma were also present, who celebrated the special day with their friends Maricarmen Marín and Sebastián Martins.

Katia Palma at the party for the daughter of Maricarmen Marín. Photo: Instagram/Maricarmen Marin

Details of the birthday party of the daughter of Maricarmen Marín. Photo: Instagram/Maricarmen Marin

This is how Maricarmen Marín celebrated her daughter’s 7 months

Maricarmen Marín and producer Sebastián Martins moved their followers by publishing a series of photos with their little daughter in commemoration of her seven months of life, as she came into the world on December 10, 2021. It should be noted that the couple has been around for more eight years together.

“Micaela, with you my capacity to love is infinite, infinite times my mother crosses my mind, is this how all mothers love? The only thing I know is that you have me forever, here and even when you can’t touch me, my love will always be with you,” wrote the artist.

7.15.2022 | Publication by Maricarmen Marín for her daughter Micaela. Photo: capture Maricarmen Marín/Instagram

Maricarmen Marín in search of the second child?

The TV host maricarmen marin she is happier than ever with the arrival of her daughter Micaela, who recently celebrated her first year. When asked if she would like to give the little girl a little brother or sister, the cumbiambera said the following: