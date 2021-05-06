Maricarmen Marín did not appear in the last editions of Women in command, which generated concern among his followers. Faced with this situation, the cumbia singer decided to speak on social networks to explain why she was temporarily absent from Latina.

Through a post on Facebook, the interpreter of “La copita” announced that suffered an injury and that they gave him medical rest, so he will be off television until he makes a full recovery.

“I had an injury on Saturday and I am complying with the medical break. I thought that I would recover in a few days, but my back needs a little more time to be well, that is why they will not see me for some days in I am and Women in command“, wrote.

Maricarmen Marin He also took the opportunity to extend his gratitude to all those people who expressed their concern upon learning of his absence in the entertainment programs of Latin. “Thank you to my house, Latina, for giving me all the facilities to recover, to my colleagues and friends, a million thanks,” said the singer.

Maricarmen Marin

Maricarmen Marín confesses that he wanted to be a folklore singer

To the surprise of the viewers of Women in command, Maricarmen Marín confessed that she would have liked to be a folk singer because she greatly admired the representatives of this musical genre.

“I wanted to be a folk singer … for me it was … Wow! When I was working as a dancer and I would see them arrive with their wonderful costumes … I would see them and say ‘I also want to get there’ ”, she said.

Maricarmen Marín gives details of her request for a hand

In one of the editions of Women in command, Maricarmen Marín revealed that her partner Sebastián Martins proposed to her.

“It was at the least expected moment. We went to Las Vegas. We attend concerts and shows. I was coming out of enlistment and he said, ‘I think there’s something in your drawer that you’re forgetting.’ I never imagined being in such a situation. I didn’t know what to do, I was confused. We stared at each other and it was very exciting, “said the TV host.

Maricarmen Marin

Maricarmen Marín, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.