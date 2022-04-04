Happier than ever! Maricarmen Marin She did not hesitate to show more details of her life as a mother, through her social networks. The singer, who recently surprised by returning as a jury to the “Yo Soy” contest, was encouraged to share your walk through Arequipa with your partner and your baby.

Maricarmen Marín: “We wanted to live this experience”

During the night of Saturday, April 2, Maricarmen Marín recorded a series of videos in which she was happy in the Plaza de Armas in Arequipa. Along with the singer, was her partner Sebastián Martins and her newborn, Micaela.

“How beautiful the Plaza (de Armas). The Cathedral, what a beauty. (…) We wanted to live this experience, to be sitting on a bench in the Plaza. Here is Micaela and Sebastián (Martins) uploads the stories”, said the interpreter of “Why did you leave”.

Previously, the Peruvian artist had already dedicated a tender message to her little girl on social networks. Likewise, Maricarmen shared a photo with the producer. In the description of the snapshot, it can be read that both are striving to continue developing their professional life while continuing to adapt to fatherhood.

“Micaela here we are your parents on March 21, 2022 working together, these previous weeks have been of a lot of organization, doubts and emotion to return to what we are passionate about but this time it is different, our mind is with you, waiting for the program to end. to run for you.”

Maricarmen Marín dedicates a tender message to her daughter on social networks. Photo: Maricarmen Marin/Instagram

What did Maricarmen Marín say about her facet as a mother?

In an interview with the newspaper Ojo, Maricarmen Marín had already spoken about her first months as a mother. The singer highlighted the importance of having been with her baby from the beginning, since she has managed to get to know her in depth.

“I have heard many things about motherhood and I have to say that I am living my experience fully, it is one of the most beautiful things that has happened to me, having dedicated all this time 100% to Micaela has allowed me to get to know her better, It has made us strengthen our relationship”, he commented.