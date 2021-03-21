The jury of I am, Maricarmen Marín, She used her official Instagram account to post a message with which she seeks to promote union among women. “For a world of good feelings,” said the figure of Latina.

“Let’s not forget that a woman also hurts another woman when she criticizes her, when she points at her, when she tramples her, when she talks gossip about her, when she encourages hatred, gossip or disapproval. None of them speak of this type of violence because we have been part of it by speaking or being silent, ”the cumbia singer began.

“Let’s be more congruent, empathetic and respectful between women. Let us remember that what comes out of our mouth is what our heart keeps ”, the text continues.

After her call to union and change, Maricarmen Marín received the support of some of her friends, who also function as public figures and, like her, are exposed to criticism.

“Very true, we are women and we must support each other, give us encouragement, each one of us fights our own battle, we are the head of the household, we fight for the family, for the children, do not fall into criticism in the offense,” she commented Dorita Orbegoso.

The director of the female salsa orchestra Son temptation, Paula Apple orchard, supported the reflection of the host of Women in command and highlighted the importance of her message. The influencer Stephanie Valenzuela also joined the post of the voice behind “Why did you go” with a brief comment: “Exactly my Mari”.

