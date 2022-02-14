The Peruvian singer Maricarmen Marin He was quite happy on social networks, after sharing a tender photo with his newborn daughter. In the description of her snapshot, the artist shared new details about the growth of her baby and her new life as a mother.

In the two images that she uploaded to her Instagram profile, the mother is seen with her offspring in her arms. In the first portrait, the two are in the distance. In the second, they are closer and you can see the hair of the minor. Hours before, the girl’s father uploaded a photo of his daughter too.

In the legend that Maricarmen Marín wrote, you can read the skills and achievements that the apple of her eye was developing since she came into her life. “My Sunday at home and pajamas enjoying you. Micaela, I love your smile and every achievement you have day by day, ”she mentioned.

“I am making her schedules more organized and thus she enjoys more of everything new that she has to live, she holds her head very well since month one, she has strength in her legs. This week it is all smiles, she wakes up calm and she started to babble with more force, ”she added.

Maricarmen Marín celebrated the second month of her daughter’s life

The driver Maricarmen Marín celebrated the second month of the birth of her little Micaela, as she had announced days before on her social networks, when she commented that she had made the decision to celebrate each month of her firstborn’s life until her first year arrives.

That was known in some videos in her Instagram stories, where the artist’s father was also seen, who days before said celebration was turning 75 years old.

Maricarmen Marín made a strange comment to Katia Palma

The premiere of the new season of Habacilar caused a lot of intrigue due to the doubt of knowing who the hosts of said reality were. Among those called out were Katia Palma, Raúl Romero, Carlos Barraza and others.

The alarms went off more when the driver Maricarmen Marín commented on a photo of the actress Katia Palma saying the following:

“We are going to miss you”, implying that he would no longer be on channel 2; However, the doubts ended when the people in charge of the program Esto es Habacilar were presented.

Maricarmen Marín reveals how she lost weight after her daughter was born

Through social networks, Maricarmen Marín maintains constant contact with her audience. The singer surprised her followers by revealing that she did not gain much weight during her pregnancy. Therefore, it was not difficult for her to recover after giving birth.

“So pretty, the truth is I didn’t do much… my dad says that my mom also made small bellies and that she recovered very quickly. I, after 10 days, was already at my weight, ”wrote the former Yo Soy jury.

Maricarmen Marín reveals that she does not suffer from getting up at dawn to attend to her baby

In the same survey she conducted on Instagram, in which her followers could ask her questions, the singer was honest and told how she can calmly attend to her daughter at dawn. “So beautiful! Remember that for more than 23 years my concerts have been at dawn, I’m used to it. I have taken advantage of it and enjoy the connection with Mica more in those hours, ”she wrote.