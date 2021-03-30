Maricarmen Marín, member of the Yo soy jury, revealed that she hopes to become a mother one day. She gave an interview, where she also talked about her relationship with the producer Sebastian Martins.

The artist affirms that she is happy with her partner. “I’m happy. I have realized that saving this side of my life has made me do better, “said the host of Women in command for El Popular.

He recognized that for several years, he has dedicated himself a lot to his work, which is why he had to put aside his other plans such as starting a family.

“I would love (to be a mother), I have focused on my work, but I would love to have my own family in a moment. I have been so obsessed with my work that I have prolonged it for a long time. We women have that biological clock where there is a time limit. Life tells you it is now or it is no longer. I hope that decision will be made soon, ”said the 38-year-old cumbia singer.

When asked about the possibility of freezing her eggs, Maricarmen Marín assured that she is willing to carry out this treatment.

“Yes, of course I would and I applaud the fact that there are new alternatives for women. If you suddenly postponed that dream, they are alternatives that medicine gives us. Of course I am in favor of being able to organize you, “said the presenter for the local media.

