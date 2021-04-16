Maricarmen Marín excitedly communicated that she tested negative for COVID-19, after complying with quarantine for a possible contagion. The conductor of I am confirmed that you are free of the virus and will be able to return to the program.

The also cumbia singer shared a video of the moment they took the samples to send to the laboratory. Next to the clip Instagram wrote: “Negative! Thank my God. To continue taking care of ourselves ”.

In the following story the platform released a capture of the result of its molecular test, which indicates that the presence of the virus was not detected in its body.

After proving that she is in good health, Maricarmen Marín revealed that tomorrow she will return to the Latina program for one of the live concerts of season 30. “Tomorrow we will meet again a beautiful family,” she said.

The cast members of I am They were placed in preventive quarantine because they had contact with Karen Schwarz, who did test positive for the coronavirus. However, so far the results of the other members of the competition are not reported.

Maricarmen Marín gives details of her request for a hand

The cumbia singer told during a recent broadcast of Women in command how, her partner Sebastian Martins, he proposed marriage.

As he indicated, the proposal occurred during one of the trips he made with his partner. “It was at the least expected moment. We went to Las Vegas. We attend concerts and shows. I was coming out of enlistment and he said, ‘I think there’s something in your drawer that you’re forgetting.’ I never imagined being in such a situation. I didn’t know what to do, I was confused. We stared at each other and it was very exciting, ”he said.

Maricarmen Marín, latest news:

