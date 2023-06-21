There is no doubt that maricarmen marin She is one of the most successful singers in the world. Peru. The national artist has an extensive career not only in the musical field, but also in acting. From a very young age, she knows what hard work means and the effort behind her to achieve her goals. This thanks to her mother, who supported and provided great lessons that serve her to this day, just like the importance of saving. In this sense, the dancer also shared the time that her mother helped her raise her money to fulfill one of her dreams.

How did Maricarmen Marín’s mother teach her to save?

In an interview with Jesus Alzamora, Maricarmen Marín said that from a very young age she had always been fascinated by houses and had the dream of having one of her own. The singer had the support and complicity of her mother to talk about what her home would be like, who accompanied her to the stores to see the tiles that she could have on her floors, despite the fact that she only had 10 years.

Katia Palma’s friend pointed out that she learned to save thanks to her mother. The artist commented that when she started working as a mariachi, in which she was paid S / 7.15 to sing two songs, she spent this money at the kiosk to buy her favorite sweets. Given this, her mother questioned why she did not save what they paid her and she said no, since it was a small amount.

“From sun to sun, you will reach your goal, what do you think if I keep everything you earn for you? And in a moment, I will show you how much money you have collected”his mother told him. The cumbiambera reluctantly accepted without knowing that her mother was giving her an important life lesson. A year passed and they went to a bank to open an account and when he found out how much he had saved, he couldn’t believe it, since he was only 17 years old.

What did Maricarmen Marín do with her S/17,000?

Maricarmen Marín said that this money not only came from her work as a mariachi, but also from her work as a dancer and presentation at other events. Her mother told her that these S / 17,000 would be for the initial of her house. However, the singer did not invest that money in said construction, but she used it to fix one of the things in her mother’s house, a fact that annoyed her relative.

