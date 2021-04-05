The driver Maricarmen Marín got engaged to her partner Sebastian Martins, This was confirmed by herself in the last broadcast of the Women in command.

The cumbia singer revealed how the producer of Latin He proposed to her during a trip they both made to Las Vegas, USA.

The proposal would have occurred in 2019, when various entertainment media speculated that the couple had gotten engaged.

“It was at the least expected moment. We went to Las Vegas, we thought (to get married there), but no. We attend concerts and shows. I was coming out of enlistment and he said: ‘I think there is something in your drawer that you are forgetting’. I never imagined being in such a situation. I didn’t know what to do, I was confused. We looked at each other and it was very exciting ”, said Maricarmen Marín.

The also jury of I am assured that Sebastian Martins I was nervous while waiting for her answer. “We were the two of us, there was not a photo, not a witness,” he said.

Regarding her love affair with the television producer, Maricarmen Marín acknowledged that Martins taught her that it is okay to discuss relationship issues.

“I always said: ‘I don’t like to argue’, but what he explained changed everything to this day, seven years have passed. How important it is to learn from the other and feel calm, “said the driver.

Maricarmen Marín, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.