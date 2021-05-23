As a result of an injury, the driver has been forced to temporarily withdraw from her activity in front of cameras. For now, Maricarmen Marín continues to be at rest. That is why this Saturday, May 22, he will not be present at the final gala of I am, great celebrities 2021.

Through her Instagram stories, the host of Women in command He answered a series of questions asked by his followers. Many of them referred to their current state of health, this amid speculation of a supposed pregnancy.

“Little by little, I am recovering. Infinite thanks to all of you for your concern and so much love, “the cumbia singer replied to a user.

“The doctors told me today that they will discharge me very soon and that made me very happy. In the next few days I will have news about the date of the concert, “he added in another of his stories on the social network.

Then, he ruled out that his absence on the small screen is due to having tested positive for COVID-19. “So far, I have not had COVID. I hope that the vaccination is expedited ”, mentioned the jury of I am.

One of his followers asked him: “What do you miss doing the most?” Then, Maricarmen Marín revealed that he is in absolute rest.

“From what seems simple and everyday to my work. I miss getting out of bed, walking, Women in command, I am, I miss everything. But they have been days for me, to assess health, “said the host.

Maricarmen Marín explains her absence from Women in command and I am

Maricarmen Marín aroused doubts in his followers by not being present in the last transmissions of Women in command. That is why the singer and actress decided to speak out on social networks to reveal the reason for her absence.

Through a post on Facebook, the interpreter of “La copita” announced that suffered an injury and that they gave him medical rest, so he will be off television until he makes a full recovery.

Mauri Stern to Maricarmen Marín: I can’t stand that everyone loves her

Mauri Stern and Maricarmen Marin They appeared on the set of Women in command and participated in a fun sequence called “I can’t stand.” In this segment, the members of the jury of I am, great battles, who are characterized by having totally opposite personalities, revealed what makes them uncomfortable about each other.

Mauri Stern and Maricarmen Marín met on the set of I am, great battles

True to style, Mauri Stern he got ahead of the game and threw a phrase to Maricarmen Marín: “I can’t stand being told (with Katia Palma) sister, friend, woman.”

Maricarmen Marín reveals how Sebastián Martins asked her to marry him

The driver Maricarmen Marín got engaged to her partner Sebastian Martins, This was confirmed by herself in the last broadcast of the Women in command.

Maricarmen Marín got engaged in Las Vegas, during a trip she made with her boyfriend Sebastián Martins. Photo: Maricarmen Marín Instagram

The cumbia singer revealed how the producer of Latin He proposed to her during a trip they both made to Las Vegas, USA.

