Maricarmen Marín has always been characterized by being proud of the place where she grew up; therefore, the singer and former jury of I am he has repeatedly referred to his neighborhood of Palao, in San Martín de Porres.

This time, the musical artist once again emotionally remembered her childhood and her place of growth through a tender photograph.

In it you can see a small Maricarmen dancing with his father at the primary graduation party at the Divino Niño de Jesús school, located in his neighborhood of Palao.

“The year 1993 with my dad at my 6th grade primary school promotion party in my beloved Palao. The best memories of my school Divino Jesús, ”he begins by recounting Maricarmen.

The artist emphasized the personal and professional development that she has had since that time when she was just beginning high school. “28 years have passed and I remember my Maricarmen Chiquita as if it were yesterday, full of illusions and desire to achieve all her dreams. Thank you for not giving up and teaching me so much!”, He reflected on his Instagram account.

Maricarmen Marín and her father dancing at the singer’s graduation party. Photo: Maricarmen Marín / Instagram.

The singer’s followers applauded the artist’s gesture of humility as she referred so lovingly to her origins again. Users from Palao and former students of the Divino Niño de Jesús school commented with emotion that they too had grown up and / or studied in the same place where they did at the time Maricarmen Marin.

“Maricarmen, I like that you are like that, that you don’t forget your Palao neighborhood. I’m from there too. My brother studied in the Divine Jesus and remembers you ”,“ Dear Palao! I also live in Palao ”, some of the followers said.

