Maricarmen Marín used social networks to thank her followers who had shown their constant concern for her health. Via Instagram, the figure of Latina published a couple of photographs and issued an affectionate message.

“The most beautiful thing is always reading them. Thank you for so much love! Don’t stop dreaming, work on your dreams, anything is possible, “wrote the cumbia singer, as the legend of her publication.

Maricarmen Marin She has not stepped on the television sets for several weeks and her companions from the Women in command did not give more information about her absence, nor did the reality show Yo soy, where the artist has served as a member of the jury for nine years.

According to Magaly Medina, the former Agua Bella would be expecting her first baby with her partner, television producer Sebastián Martin. “Every day there are more pregnancies in the show business and it must be the result of the pandemic. Well, Maricarmen Marín is in the sweet waiting although she has not announced it publicly yet ”, commented the driver in her ATV space.

The singer Maricarmen Marín issued a message of gratitude for her fans, who miss seeing her on television screens. Photo: Maricarmen Marín / Instagram

After issuing this information, the 38-year-old interpreter received hundreds of comments on her social networks, where users congratulate her on her alleged pregnancy. Far from denying it, Maricarmen Marín surprised by giving ‘like’ to the affectionate messages from her fans.

