Maricarmen Marín spoke after learning that one of her Ecuadorian fans decided to tattoo her name on her back.

Through her social networks, the cumbia singer could not hide her emotion and thanked her for all the love that her followers give her.

In addition, he mentioned that it was not necessary to make such a gesture and assured that the love he has for his fans “goes further.”

“I was the most surprised. I have no words, thank you for so much love“Maricarmen wrote in her Instagram stories, in which she later acknowledged that several of her fans have a tattoo of her.

“I have to confess that several of my club have a tattoo of mine and several times I have asked them not to do it, it is not necessary, our love goes further … but I cannot deny that it moves me and moves me,” he added.

Maricarmen Marín shared the image of her Ecuadorian fan’s tattoo on her social networks.

“I am happy to fulfill my dream. I admire you a lot, my sweet little princess, never forget it. I am your faithful admirer, ”he wrote.

