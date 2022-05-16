Like every month Maricarmen Marin celebrated the life of her daughter Micaela with a small and intimate celebration. On May 11, the television figure celebrated the 5 months of her firstborn, the result of her relationship with the producer Sebastian Martins.

Because she is one of the most recognized artists and singers in the medium, the cumbiambera decided to keep her little girl’s identity secret and only shared images when her back was turned to maintain her safety.

Maricarmen Marín shows the face of her daughter

Despite the care she has with the newborn, Maricarmen Marín decided to officially present her to her millions of followers on Instagram through a series of photographs.

In the aforementioned image, the driver can be seen carrying and kissing the baby, while Sebastian Martins he looks at them tenderly.

“You are the best of our lives, we love you to infinity and beyond,” he expressed as a legend of said publication.

Maricarmen Marín shows her daughter’s face. Photo: Instagram capture

Maricarmen Marín and her first Mother’s Day

Maricarmen Marín was one of the artists who celebrated her first Mother’s Day on May 8. The singer was more than happy to be able to celebrate this holiday after the arrival of her little Micaela, who was born in early 2022.

The jury of “I am” did not hesitate to share a tender photograph with her baby and left an emotional message to all her followers. “On my first Mother’s Day, I am the happiest on the planet . Micaela, I love you. Happy day to all moms”, she wrote on her official Instagram account.

Maricarmen Marín was excited to celebrate this day for the first time. Photo: Maricarmen Marin / Instagram

Maricarmen Marín remembered her times in Agua Bella

Maricarmen Marín responded during a recent broadcast of “Yo soy” about her experience joining the group “Agua bella”. The cumbiambera nostalgically recalled her time in that orchestra and she told how she managed to adapt to work from such an early age to the rigorous schedules of said work.

“More than 15 years traveling by bus. The last few years I stayed longer in Lima, I went to places closer. Still, everything is beautiful. A beautiful time, ”she expressed on the show.