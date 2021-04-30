They want her in the final! The judges of I am were surprised with the talent of the young impersonator of the Princess Mily, former vocalist of Red Paint, and even stated that they see her competing for the program’s cup.

The participant Noemi Avila he delighted viewers with the song “Summer Love”, an iconic song from the chicha group. The members of the space did not stop smiling and dancing with the presentation.

After the live concert, Maricarmen Marín praised the performance of the interpreter. “Every time I listen to Noemi it’s like the record . Very well the timbre, the natural smile, with that energy and that sweetness at the same time. I congratulate you, you were always very hard-working from the beginning, ”he said.

However, the words that generated emotion in the impersonator of Princess Mily They occurred when Cristian Rivero asked the cumbiambera if she considers that the interpreter has potential for the final. His positive response made the Yo soy contestant scream: “I see her in a final.”

I am: Selena impersonator cries when she hears the jury’s criticism

The young singer could not help but break when she witnessed the compliments that the jury directed at her presentation. The Selena Quintanilla impersonator surprised the cast of Yo soy with her interpretation of “Forbidden Love.”

Mauri Stern It was he who managed to move her with his words: “It is worth all the pain, and all the sacrifice, to have stayed to see you tonight. I am excited, I am very happy. From an almost paternal place, I say to you, whoa! How good that I stayed ”.

Upon hearing this comment, the contestant began to cry and dedicated the concert to her family.

