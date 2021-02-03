Women in command, program led by Maricarmen Marin, had as a guest Mauri Stern, who since he set foot in Peru has caused many surprises with his harsh comments towards the competitors of I am, great battles.

The jury and the host took advantage of the space to clarify that they do not have any kind of enmity, something that had been speculated in networks due to their divided opinions about the imitators.

Mauri Stern indicated that he separates friendship from his work in I am, great battles.

“I think Maricarmen likes me, but not on the jury. In other words, when it is cut and we turn around we are spectacular, but when we enter as judges we are (look seriously at the camera) ”, he commented.

Likewise, the Mexican producer, who starred in a tense moment with Katia Palma, made it clear that he gets along well with the other members of the jury. In addition, he highlighted that Maricarmen Marin do not match him and face him, as it is part of the theme.

“He has me well observed, every word I say, if he likes it or not, but there is also a certain authenticity in her that I like, because when she does not like me, she does not like me, but she did not make me “, he added. Mauri Stern.

For her part, Maricarmen Marín was grateful for the words of Mauri Stern and confessed that I am needed someone like him.

“I want to say Mr. Mauri that since the day you arrived in Latina, you have given a different air to I amI have to say, I like it. We get along incredible, Mauri is very funny, he has his little heart too ”, he revealed.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.