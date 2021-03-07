The final of the second edition of I am, great battles left many moments that moved the viewers and even the judges themselves. Maricarmen Marin it broke after the elimination of ‘Juan Luis Guerra’.

“Julio Cornejo, don’t forget about him. Tremendous guy, tremendous talent. He has fought it so much and has not yet been given (the victory). You are a winner for us, beyond a trophy. You deserve everything, ”Cristian Rivero said as the judges dismissed the contestant with a standing ovation.

When seeing the singer leave the stage, the cumbiambera could not help crying when talking about all the imitators who have not yet managed to win the program’s cup and about the effort they make when they return in each of the seasons.

“It is very difficult because we know their stories. I identify a lot with themThat’s why at many times I go out to defend their fight, their effort, their desire. I feel so identified with each one, how they have struggled with their stories back, with their needs, “she said. Maricarmen Marin.

The figure of Latina then stressed the importance of the program when promoting the talents of its contestants and forming a family with them.

“I am has been this house that has allowed us to respect each other. This program has done it like this, from our fight as women, fighting three times and feeling the support, the affection of each one of the team. Thank you, I am, to all of you who have allowed us to be able to accompany you in these nine years, to make you happy in some way, ”added the member of I am, great battles.

‘Marilyn Manson’ defeated ‘Juan Luis Guerra’ in the final of I am, great battles

Mike Bravo became the second finalist of the final gala after defeating the Juan Luis Guerra impersonator.

Julio Cornejo chose the song “Visa for a dream” in order to convince the jury. However, the Marilyn Manson interpreter overshadowed it with his flattered performance of “Angel with scabbed wings.”

