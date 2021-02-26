Maricarmen Marín became Selena quintanilla in the edition of Women in command, this February 26. The host of the program decided to pay tribute to him by commemorating one more year of his last concert.

The former member of Agua Bella proved to be a great admirer of the ‘Queen of Tex Mex’. On the set of Latina’s space he sang a mix of his songs characterizing it.

Kate Candela, who recently released a video clip with Jair Mendoza, was present. An impersonator of I am also attended to remember the late American artist.

As it is remembered, at the end of 2020 a series that narrates the life of Selena Quintanilla premiered on Netflix. Christian Serratos gave life to the interpreter of “Como la flor”.

Maricarmen Marín cried before the ‘Sandro’ show

In one of the broadcasts of I am, great battlesTony Cam (Sandro) took the stage to sing “Las manos”, the theme of the Argentine exponent.

After the interpretation of the imitator, Maricarmen Marín could not avoid tears when remembering her mother.

“This song led me to different emotions, remembering my mother’s hands,” said the jury member.

“That’s what music is about. That is what it is about that you can really give yourself and give your best. (…) Because that’s what they generate. These fibers move (…) and a song can bring us to tears, as has happened today ”, he added.

