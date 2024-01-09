Face to face. Maricarmen Marin He celebrated his return to acting on América Televisión in style. The former jury of 'Yo soy' will present her first leading role with the novel 'Súper Ada'. However, the actress's followers noticed a peculiar detail: she will compete for the rating with 'The Great Chef: Famous', produced by Sebastián Martins. Maricarmen and Sebastián met during the long recordings of 'Yo soy' in Latina and now, as a result of their relationship, they have a little daughter whom they named Micaela.

What did Maricarmen Marín say about the competition between 'Súper Ada' and 'The Great Chef'?

The interpreter of 'Pasito tun tun' He pointed out that, although the novel and the gastronomic reality show will compete to achieve the highest rating score, they feel happy about the projects they are currently carrying out.

“I think we are going to compete for a moment, but we are happy. He is very successful with what he does and here I am starting this, which is a great adventure. “I feel super happy to be the associate producer and to have the support of such an important channel,” he told Trome.

Maricarmen Marín and Sebastián Martins are one of the most solid couples in Peru. Photo: composition by Jazmín Ceras/Facebook/Maricarmen Marín

When does 'Súper Ada' premiere on América Televisión?

The novel co-produced by Maricarmen Marin will hit the small screen next Monday, January 15 at 8:30 pm through the América Televisión signal. Ada is a young single mother who seeks to raise her family after a tragic accident.