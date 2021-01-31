Maricarmen Marín categorically denied having an enmity with Mauri Stern, his partner at the jury table in I am, great battles.

After both starred in a strong crossing of words, the cumbia singer shared a video on her Instagram. In a part of the clip, he clarified that he has an excellent relationship with the former member of Magneto.

“Do you like Mauri Stern? “Asked one of his followers, to which the interpreter of” Why did you leave? “Replied:” False, I like him very much, Mauri is a super partner. That the jury has their discrepancies is part of our role, but he is very funny and has his little heart ”.

In this way, Maricarmen Marin made it clear that the discussions he may have with the Mexican producer in Yo soy, grandes batlas are only part of the work of both.

Maricarmen Marín demands not to humiliate the contestants in I am

On January 29, Maricarmen Marín and Mauri Stern had a strong confrontation in I am, great battles. After the producer severely criticized the impersonator of Karol G, the singer asked him and his other colleagues not to humiliate the participants.

“Our role is to get the best out of the participant, that’s our job, regardless of whether we like it or not. All the participants arrive as amateurs and here the school tries to perfect them. (…) So let’s just give them those refunds, “said Marín.

“I just want to say that in adversity you learn, that is also helping them,” Mauri Stern replied. His colleague added: “But not in humiliation!”

Maricarmen Marín, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.