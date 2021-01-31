Maricarmen Marín and Mauri Stern had a tense moment during the last edition of I am, great battles. It all started after the presentation of the imitators of Karol G and Juan Luis Guerra.

The young impersonator of reggaeton sang the hit song “Cob“, While the Dominican impersonator interpreted”Bachata in fukuoka”.

When it came time to rate the submissions, the Mexican Mauri Stern launched an acid criticism on the performance of ‘Karol G‘.

“It makes me sad, it’s not that I want to mistreat … I can’t help her, there are girls who sing better than her. I am waiting for the battles of ‘Manson’, ‘Juan Gabriel’, please, I beg you, come, “he said.

After the Magneto member’s comment, Maricarmen Marín showed her annoyance and made a public request to her fellow jury members.

“Our role is to get the best out of the participant, that’s our job, regardless of whether we like it or not. All the participants arrive as amateurs and here the school tries to perfect them. (…) So let’s just give them those returns. The important thing is to build, this program has always been to build. Let’s try to get the best out of the participants without damaging them, ”demanded the cumbia singer.

Then, Mauri Stern asked to speak to give his disclaimers. “I just want to say that in adversity you learn, that is also helping them,” he mentioned.

However, Maricarmen Marín once again demanded better treatment for the imitators. “But not in humiliation!” Immediately afterwards, the Mexican denied having tried to humiliate the young participant. “It is not humiliation, his performance is not up to the level. By the time you get to the stage, you take responsibility, ”Stern said.

I am: Mauri Stern and the harsh criticism of ‘Farruko’

An awkward moment occurred during the broadcast of I am, great battles, on January 25, when the ex-member of Magneto and the jury of the program made a harsh evaluation of the performance made by the impersonator of the Puerto Rican reggaeton player ‘Farruko’.

“You earned the worst presentation we’ve ever had during these battles, congratulations. When you go home and see what you did at the beginning, you are going to say: ‘Yes, Mauri is right’, and we will send you your award ”, said Mauri Stern.

The participant experienced an uncomfortable moment in the program. Photo: YouTube capture.

Mauri Stern apologized to Farruko impersonator

On January 29, a week after the harsh criticism leveled against the Puerto Rican reggaeton impersonator, the Yo Soy jury apologized to the young artist.

“Now I publicly say it to ‘Farruko‘, on the part where I was wrong, I apologize. I should never have told him that ‘he likes to win prizes’ (…). For that, I apologize, ”said Mauri Stern.

