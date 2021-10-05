This Monday, October 5, the Peruvian Medicine DayFor this reason, Maricarmen Marín starred in a moving moment when remembering the doctor Luis Enrique Ramos, who died of the coronavirus. In this edition of Women in command, this special date was commemorated and a tribute was paid to all the doctors who lost the battle during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A doctor who was there during the beginning of the pandemic, who unfortunately left, but He left us a great legacy, a great teaching, a great example, our doctor Luis Enrique Ramos, who from here Women in command, we always remember him, we have him in our hearts and we are going to pay him a beautiful tribute, “said the cumbiambera before presenting a video with images of the doctor.

“It is very sad to see him, because it is to remember everything he did here on this show. Seven months ago, our doctor Ramos went to heaven and I have truly witnessed his vocation, his love, his affection, not only for the viewers, but for all those who were around him. ”He added through tears.

Likewise, after dedicating those emotional words to the doctor who treated patient zero in the country, Maricarmen Marín asked that all doctors be remembered with great affection and joy.

“Today we remember them fondly, we remember them with joy, because it is the only way we are going to make their legacy continue to speak and continue to grow,” concluded the host of the morning show.