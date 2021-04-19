Maricarmen Marín made a curious revelation during the broadcast of the program Women in command, this Monday, April 19. The presenter of the space participated in the sequence ‘I also wanted’ and confessed that in her early days as an artist she dreamed of singing folk music.

“I wanted to be a folk singer. I swear to you it was … Wow! When I was working as a dancer and I would see them arrive with their wonderful costumes. You don’t know, in those concerts people cried how I saw them and said ‘I also want to put myself there’, commented the jury of I am, to the astonishment of their companions on set.

As it is remembered, Maricarmen Marín began in the artistic world at the age of 16, when she worked as a dancer in the remembered program La movida de los sábados, to later join as a cumbia singer of the female group Agua Bella, where she remained for several years.

Maricarmen Marín tested negative for COVID-19

Maricarmen Marín communicated very excited that she gave negative to the coronavirus discard test, after complying with quarantine for a possible contagion. The jury of I am, great battles, great celebrities confirmed that he is free of the virus and was able to return to the set of Latina.

This, after confirming the contagion of Karen Schwarz, who was in contact with the members of the imitation contest. “Negative! Thank my God. To continue taking care of us, ”Marín wrote on his Instagram profile.

