Maricarmen Marín returned to América TV to star in a new soap opera after more than 10 years as a jury for 'Yo soy' on another channel. For this reason, the singer spoke in an interview with Veronica Linares and answered some questions from his followers. One of these questions was about the alleged confrontation with his colleague Giuliana Rengifo, with whom he was part of Agua Bella and for years it was said that there was an enmity between the two. Finally, the interpreter of 'Why did you leave' spoke about it and surprised.

What did Giuliana Rengifo say about Maricarmen Marín?

Singer Giuliana Rengifoin 2021, surprised when she testified about Maricarmen Marín, since the Piura artist stated that she could not enter the Latina facilities because the jury of 'Yo soy', who worked at said television house, would have given that order.

Giuliana Rengifo made revelations about Maricarmen Marín. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Maricarmen Marín/Giuliana Rengifo See also Giuliana Rengifo's former dancer breaks: "I will contact the production of 'EGS'"

“Not banned exactly, because she (Maricarmen) is not God. I haven't been on Latina since she entered the channel. I don't know if the bans come from her because I don't think she is the owner of the channel, but there is something there”, he expressed on that occasion.

What did Maricarmen Marín say about her alleged feud with Giuliana Rengifo?

During the Interview, Veronica Linares He read some questions that his audience sent him. Precisely, one of the questions referred to the alleged enmity between Maricarmen and Giuliana. Previously, the protagonist of 'Super Ada' He would not have commented on the matter, until now. The response of the singer and actress was overwhelming.

She assures that if she has not answered about it for more than 20 years it is because there is no answer. “They have been telling this story for 24 years. Tell me how many times I have answered this question. There is no answer”said the partner of producer Sebastián Martins, avoiding further elaboration on the topic.