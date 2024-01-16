'Súper Ada', the new América TV series, premiered on Monday, January 15 and, despite being in prime time, the production did very well on its first day. Maricarmen Marin, protagonist of this novel, expressed his gratitude for the reception of the public and the channel. Likewise, Marín couldn't help but shed some tears for the points she made on the national screen. For the first episode of 'Super Ada', the entire cast gathered and many artists were excited about the plot of this new novel.

What did Maricarmen Marín say after the success of 'Súper Ada'?

The actress, singer and now producer Maricarmen Marin He could not help but be moved to tears and expressed his gratitude to the followers of the series and also to the channel for opening the doors to his series.

“I couldn't be more grateful for the support of the public that made 'Super Ada' enter their homes. This only reaffirms to me that dreams come true with a lot of work and that we are giving everything to not only enter their homes, but also stay in your hearts. I promise you that every day you will be surprised because the stories take unexpected turns. Thank you, Peruvian families, for making this dream come true!”, he said.

How did 'Super Ada' do in its premiere?

On its first day of release, 'Súper Ada' was the most watched program in its time slot. It had a general rating of 13.8% points, a share of 25.7% and peaks of up to 20.0% (SD) in homes (Lima + 6 cities). That is, it obtained, on average, every minute during its broadcast, the interest of 874,243 viewers, according to the company. Kantar Ibope, on Monday, January 15.

What is 'Super Ada' about?

The series is about the story of Ada Morales (Maricarmen Marin), a woman over 30 years old who is a single mother and has an 8-year-old daughter named Ely. In addition, she shares her home with her 17-year-old younger sister, Jessy, and her mother, Olga, who is her great friend and her accomplice in everything. Ada will do everything in the novel to be able to support her family.

Maricarmen Marín hopes to have more series on television. Photo: YouTube screenshot

