Maricarmen Marín and Thais casalino they joined the challenge of “I don’t know”, a popular song from Explosión de Iquitos. The conductors of Women in command performed the fun tiktok in the company of the ‘Dancing engineer’, one of the characters who viralized the song of the Amazon group on social networks.

In the clip, both presenters demonstrated their talent for dance by carrying out all the steps of the choreography that was also popularized by ‘La Uchulú’, a character played by the young influencer Esaú Reátegui Wong.

For this unique occasion, Maricarmen Marin She wore an animal print blouse, beige straight skirt, and jade heels, while her colleague Thais casalino She appeared in a long black dress with three-quarter sleeves and a silver belt.

The hosts of Women in command recorded the tiktok with the ‘dancing engineer’ after he appeared as a special guest on his program, where he participated in the sequence ‘The battle of folklore’ alongside famous vernacular singers.

Maricarmen Marín reveals how her marriage proposal was

At the beginning of April, Maricarmen Marín starred in a tender moment when she recounted how Sebastián Martins asked her to marry him. The singer narrated the unique story during the broadcast of Women in command.

“We went to Las Vegas, we thought (to get married there), but no. We attend concerts and shows. I was coming out of enlistment and he said: ‘I think there is something in your drawer that you are forgetting’. I never imagined being in such a situation. I didn’t know what to do, I was confused, ”she said.

Maricarmen Marín reveals that he tested negative for COVID-19

The cumbia singer and jury of Yo soy told her Instagram followers that she is free of the virus, after complying with the forty for a possible contagion. Maricarmen shared the images where the molecular test is taken.

Also, next to the photo he shared, he expressed the following: “Negative! Thank my God. To continue taking care of ourselves ”.

La Uchulú meets the ‘dancing engineer’

The popular tiktoker and the ‘dancing engineer’ met on Saturday, April 17, on the program El reventonazo de la Chola. There both characters danced to the rhythm of I don’t know from the Explosión de Iquitos group.

Before the meeting, La Uchulú said: “There is a healthy rivalry of who made the subject more popular, although I started with the dance, but beyond that the public decides. He is a super cool person and we both want to bring joy to people with dancing ”.

