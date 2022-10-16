Maricarmen Marin She is one of the most popular artists in Peru, and her relationship with Sebastián Martins is one of the most stable in the medium. However, a few years ago, the singer had a relationship with a producer and composer with whom she even planned marriage plans; which were finally cut short by an unexpected love break.

Maricarmen Marin and Juan Carlos Fernandez. Photo: GLR file

The relationship between Maricarmen Marín and Juan Carlos Fernández

Although Maricarmen Marin and Juan Carlos Fernandez They kept their private lives away from the cameras and the public eye, their relationship was one of the most popular at the time. The famous songwriter for “Al fondo hay lugar” even expressed that they both had marriage plans.

“My relationship with Maricarmen is (very good), as it should be. If there are wedding plans? Yes, soon we will give you news . We are both doing well in the job. It’s good that you understand my work, which is a ‘locón’. We have time to be happy. I know it will go well for us because those who do well end well, “he told the magazine” For them.

Maricarmen Marín and Juan Carlos Fernández: Why did they cancel their marriage plans?

In 2014, the couple announced their breakup after a few months of finalizing their final separation. The composer Juan Carlos Fernandez He made it clear that there was no issue of infidelity and that the real reason was that they had very tight schedules that left little time for romance.

“Well, it’s true. Her relationship with Maricarmen ended. Happens that I don’t have time, because there is a lot of work and now everyone has taken their course . For me, she is a wonderful woman and I will always wish her the best, ”she revealed to Trome.

Maricarmen Marín and Juan Carlos Fernández: why did they end and cancel their wedding plans? Photo: GLR file

He also stressed that it was a step they took together: “This is a mutually agreed decision, because we are adults and we know the things we want in life. Truly, I have a lot of things to do with work and I stop all day almost locked up” .

Maricarmen Marín assured that everything was fine between them; however, she clarified that he would not work musically with his ex-partner again.

“But it is very difficult for us to work together in the future, because I could not do it with a person with whom I have had a relationship,” he told the aforementioned medium.

Maricarmen Marín and Juan Carlos Fernández during the dinner for the 59 years of APDAYC, in 2011. Photo: Radio Bacán

Who is the current partner of Maricarmen Marín?

Maricarmen Marin, Currently, she is in a relationship with producer Sebastián Martins, with whom she has marriage plans in the future. They both have a daughter whom they named Micaela. Although they got engaged a few years ago, the singer has assured that she is in no hurry to get to the altar.

The television executive works in Latin America and leads programs such as “La voz Perú” and “Yo soy”.

Maricarmen Marín and Sebastián Martins became the parents of a girl in December 2021. Photo: maricarmenmarins / Instagram

Maricarmen Marín reveals if she would like to have another child

Maricarmen Marin He is more than happy with the family he has formed together with the producer Sebastián Martins. Thus, on his social networks, she said that she would like to have another baby in the future. As he stated on Instagram, his experience with motherhood has been one of the best in his life.

“The experience has been wonderful, I would love it. I would have liked to have a bigger family, but I am just adjusting to this first one.”

Did Maricarmen Marín write a song for her baby?

In November 2021, Maricarmen Marín shared through her Instagram stories that she had written a song for her baby, Micaela.

A month later, in December, the cumbia singer presented “Tu Camino”. “Micaela, your dad and I will always accompany your path” he wrote in the description of the video he posted on his YouTube channel, which to date has accumulated 238,227 views.

What did Maricarmen Marín say about being a mother?

In March, three months after becoming a mother, Maricarmen Marín told in an interview how she was taking this new stage in her life.

“I am living my experience fully, it is one of the most beautiful things that has happened to me having dedicated all this time 100% to Micaela has made it possible for me to get to know her better, it has made us strengthen our relationship, ”he told Ojo.

Maricarmen Marín thoroughly enjoyed the months dedicated to her first daughter. Photo: Maricarmen Marín/Instagram.

Did Maricarmen Marín give up her artistic dreams to become a mother?

Months ago, in July, regarding the release of his new song titled “Stop Loving You”, Maricarmen Marín said in an interview with La República that she can enjoy her face as motherhood without sacrificing professionalism.