On the night of Saturday, April 2, the singer Maricarmen Marin He moved the public of the program “I am 10 years old: perfect pairs” when he gave his comments on the presentation of the young imitator of Myriam Hernández, Renata Purizaga, who was accompanied by Allie García, the older version of the Chilean artist.

In her return, Maricarmen focused on the improvement of the 13-year-old impersonator. “For me, it has great merit, since after harsh comments like ‘you don’t look like’, ‘you’re not going to make it’, (you decide) to take all those things and humbly take advantage ofwith that mettle with which Renata has stood on stage today, ”he said at the beginning.

She then reminded the female impersonators that artists are also often afraid of standing on a stage, but they try not to show it when they’re in front of an audience. “It moves me, because all of us artists know that we can look very confident on stage, but there is also a large percentage of insecurity and we have to work on it so that it does not look imposing, see you as an artist”, he stressed.

YOU CAN SEE: Maricarmen Marín reveals that she imitated Thalía at her school during all grades: “I swear”

Maricarmen Marín returns to “Yo soy” for her 10 years on the air

The Peruvian artist Maricarmen Marín was from the beginning of the imitation program “Yo soy”, which began a decade ago with Ricardo Morán and Katia Palma. As the years passed, some of them moved away for various reasons; However, in this special edition, the interpreter of “Why did you leave” decided to return, as did Adolfo Aguilar, who was also the first presenter of the reality show.

On March 19, both figures joined the team made up of Katia Palma, Mauri Stern and Jorge Henderson to premiere the program from the Magic Water Circuit. Now, the jury is in charge of commenting on the development of different imitators and choosing who will be awarded the golden statuette of “I am”.

Maricarmen Marín sends a loving message to her daughter after returning to television

Through her Instagram account, Maricarmen Marín published a beautiful message dedicated to her baby, the fruit of her love with her husband, producer Sebastián Martins. The writing was due to her return to the small screen as part of the jury in “I am”, which is why she will no longer be able to spend so much time with her little girl.

Maricarmen Marín dedicates a tender message to her daughter on social networks. Photo: Maricarmen Marin/Instagram