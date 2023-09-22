These are the words of the model: “Eros is a person I will always love”

Over the last few hours the name of Marica Pellegrinelli is occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. Eros Ramazzotti’s ex-wife gave an interview to the weekly ‘F’ where some statements made about her ex-husband did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Marica Pellegrinelli and Eros Ramazzotti they were linked for ten years and their love was crowned by the birth of two children: Raffaella Maria and Gabrio Tullio. At a certain point, however, something went wrong and the marriage failed. Today the model has found serenity alongside her partner William Djoko.

As already anticipated, Marica Pellegrinelli gave an interview to the weekly ‘F’. Here the model let herself go and made some revelations about Eros Ramazzotti that had never been made before. About his ex-husbandMarica said:

It’s never easy to separate. Today, however, I think that with Eros I had ten beautiful years, he is a person I will always love, even if with a different love.

But it didn’t end here. During the interview given to the well-known weekly, the ex-wife of Eros Ramazzotti also revealed the special relationship he had with Aurora Ramazzotti. In this regard, these were his words:

Aurora was ‘my daughter’ for ten years. And even though she has grown up, becoming her mother in turn, our relationship remains unchanged. I consider her a gift because she has helped me be a better mother to my children.

Marica Pellegrinelli, the model’s revelation: “I waited to have another child because…”

But it didn’t end here. The interview that Marica Pellegrinelli gave to the well-known weekly magazine then continued with some revelations regarding her private life. According to her words, the model would have liked to have another son but she was forced to wait due to the illness that struck her.

These were his words about it: