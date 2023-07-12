Over the past few hours, Maria Pellegrinelli she became the protagonist of an unprecedented statement through her Instagram profile. In detail, the ex-wife of Eros Ramazzotti has revealed to all her fans that she has fought a long battle against cancer. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Over the last few hours, Marica Pellegrinelli ended up in the center of themedia attention because of aunprecedented statement of which she herself became the protagonist. Therefore, through a post published on her Instagram profile, the woman declared that she had a cancer.

Through a long post shared on her next social, the model wanted to thank all the people who showed her support during the illness:

I had surgery a year ago, I had the enormous fortune of finding a problem in my right ovary in time. It was the best summer of my life, I received so much love and confirmation. I’ve never talked about it, partly out of privacy, partly out of fear, partly out of superstition, partly because I can only get a clear picture of that moment from a distance. I came out much stronger, clearer and more confident in my abilities and this is thanks to MYSELF but especially to the people who accompanied and supported me.. my birth family and my life family.

Currently, the ex-wife of Eros Ramazzotti is in good health conditions and luckily she was able to beat the disease. Either way, you will have to undergo it regularly medical check-ups. These were hers words:

Did I do prevention? Also. What I can tell you is to go to the doctor once more and not once, to listen to yourselves and not those who belittle your ailments. This is to say thanks to life and the light but concrete things that fill it with colors. Today I was finally on a “photo shoot” and I felt my body responding. I’ve been seeing a return to normal for a few months now. Don’t get me wrong: I’m happy and blessed with luck, I want to continue to see the glass not half full but full, overflowing. Happy July 11th.

Needless to say the tale by Marica Pellegrinelli has thrilled the web. Many have been comments of affection released under the post on his Instagram profile by numerous fan.