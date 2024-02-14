Marica Pellegrinelli, already mother of two children born from her relationship with the singer Eros Ramazzotti, is expecting her third child. Let's find out who her current partner is and when the baby will be born

After i two children had by the singer Eros Ramazzottiwith whom the love story ended some time ago, it seems that Marica Pellegrinelli is pregnant with her third child. A suspicious belly appearing in some photos stolen from a tabloid dedicated to gossip and red news could be a clue to the new pregnancy underway. Who is the current partner and when could the baby be born?

The 35 year old model, ex-wife of Eros Ramazzotti, is the mother of two children, Raffaella Maria and Gabrio Tullio, aged 12 and 8, who she had with the singer. Today she is expecting her third child with deejay and producer William Djoko, with whom she has been together since 2022.

THE paparazzi would have pinched the couple as he was leaving a doctor's office. Given the place where they were and the suspicious belly, it was inevitable to think of a pregnancy. It seems that she also confirmed this to the photographers, simply saying: “I will still be a mother“.

It is not yet known whether they will hang a pink bow or a blue bow on the door. It is certainly a nice sigh of relief for the model, since two years ago the doctors diagnosed her with ovarian cancer, for which she was promptly operated on.

Raffaella Maria and Gabrio Tullio, children of Marica Pellegrinelli and Eros Ramazzotti, will therefore have a new little brother or sister. Or a pair of twins. Nothing else is known about the matter, but in all likelihood the couple will soon come out into the open on social media to officially announce the happy event.

The model has been dating the internationally renowned deejay and producer for a couple of years now. Little is known about her private life. We know that her father is Cameroonian and her mother is Dutch-Ukrainian.

In the past, William Djoko, partner of Marica Pellegrinelli, he also worked as a salsa dancer. Today he is a house music producer and founded the band Jason & the Argonauts. In 2008 his solo career began. The first album is called Hard Loving.