About a month ago Maria Pellegrinelli, ex-wife of Eros Ramazzotti, ended up in the media attention for a revelation that left everyone speechless. The model has in fact confessed to having had a bad ovarian disease. These days Marica, answering a question from an Instagram user, revealed how she discovered she had the disease.

With a long post shared on her social page Marica Pellegrinelli announced about a month ago that she had undergone an operation due to a bad bad:

I had surgery a year ago, I had the enormous fortune of finding a problem in my right ovary in time. It was the best summer of my life, I received so much love and confirmation. I’ve never talked about it, partly out of confidentiality, partly out of fear, partly out of superstition, partly because I can only get a clear picture of that moment from a distance.

And, continuing, the model then added:

I came out much stronger, clearer and more confident in my abilities and this is thanks to MYSELF but especially to the people who accompanied and supported me.. my birth family and my life family.

A month after the revelation, the ex-wife of Eros Ramazzotti, in answering a question posed by a user, revealed how she discovered she had the illness. These were his words:

Between prevention and alarmism is a moment. Every body has a different journey. Mainly very severe shoulder pains, from not sleeping, from not being able to use a bag, for the last two months even during intercourse and it was like my body had been waiting for a two month old for 8 months.

continuing, Maria Pellegrinelli he added: