Marica Pellegrinelli and the news on Luis Sal, the outburst of the model

While for days on social networks there was nothing but the question and answer between Luis Sal and Fedez, Marica Pellegrinelli, model and ex-wife of Eros Ramazzotti, vented to her followers revealing that she did not like all the news on the topic that evidently appeared on her Instagram wall.

In a story published on his profile, in fact, the model wrote: “I don’t know who Luis Sal is. Is there a way to ban any news, suggested page, unsolicited reels and whatnot? I set foot in Italy and my homepage gives me no peace. I really don’t care.”

Despite the outburst, however, Marica Pellegrinelli is destined to be disappointed. In fact, Luis Sal’s outburst continues not only to garner likes and comments on the web, but has become a real catchphrase destined to make users discuss for a long time to come.