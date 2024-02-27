Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/27/2024 – 22:45

The city council of Maricá, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, published this Tuesday (27) a note of defense in relation to accusations of misappropriation of resources from the municipality's health sector. During the day, the Federal Police carried out 14 search and seizure warrantsin search of evidence that may indicate discrepant payments from the city hall to the social organization Instituto Gnosis, hired in February 2020.

According to the city hall, there were no 151% additions to the contract with the Gnosis Institute. The only additive would have been 9.85% in 2022, which would respect the legal limit of 25%. The municipal administration also denies that 75 doctors were hired for just one health unit. He cites the example of 2020, when the municipality had 36 family health teams and seven oral health teams. And he says that today this number stands at 57 family health teams and 30 oral health teams.

Related news:

Specifically regarding the Che Guevara Hospital, he states that the Federal Police operation did not target the unit, and that it was never linked to the social organization Instituto Gnosis. The city hall claims to have care for public resources and the correct rendering of accounts, and that it will clarify and comply with all court orders.

PF investigation

The PF investigation is based on the audit report from the State Court of Auditors (TCE) of Rio, carried out at the Maricá Municipal Health Department in 2022, which would have shown signs of crimes in the execution of the management contract signed with the social organization . The report showed, according to the PF, that the amendments made the contract exceed the value of R$600 million or 151% more than what was initially signed (R$240 million). The estimated loss is at least R$71 million.

The PF reported that operation Salus, launched this Tuesday, seeks to obtain evidence about the lack of transparency during the execution of the management contract and the failure of control mechanisms over public activity. Companies and individuals are targets of the action, including public servants and businesspeople. The warrants were issued by the 2nd Federal Court of Niterói, which also ordered the suspension of municipal employees responsible for the execution, management and supervision of public funds allocated to municipal health.