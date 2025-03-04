Maribel Verdú has exposed in El Hormiguero His most sincere opinion about the current relationship between actors, television and streaming platforms.

The actress has visited Pablo Motos’ program along with her partner Mariela Garriga to introduce When nobody sees us, Series starring both that premieres in Max next Friday.

During the interview, the interpreters have counted the occasional anecdote that occurred in the recording of the projectwhether in relation to the plot or about aspects of Spanish culture, such as Holy Week, something that Garriga was the first time he saw since he is Cuban by birth.

Once the trailer of When nobody sees usthe presenter brought out the issue of how “the platforms have come to make series with an invoice” and Verdú replied the following: “Right now the television that is done is like the new independent cinema“

“The actors that we made were denosted. And now who does not make a series, and more with a quality like this. Enrique Urbizu has directed this as if he shot 8 independent films each, “he detailed about the projects she has done.