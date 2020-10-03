Maribel Verdú could do without introductions. From the age of 13 she appears on the screen. At 15 she left spots advertising and fashion catalogs for cinema by the hand of Vicente Aranda. Since then, he has worked in more than 90 productions between cinema, series and theater and has obtained the National Film Award and two Goya among many other awards. Now, turning 50 this Friday, she feels that she still has a long way to go and that she is a privileged person. “I am happy to have my birthday, because I have to thank life a lot, I am a grateful woman from the time I get up until I go to bed,” says the interpreter to EL PAÍS.

For four months Verdú has been immersed in the filming of the series Ana Tramel, The Game, based on the novel by Roberto Santiago, a thriller judicial investigation that delves into the world of gambling. The actress has two intense weeks of filming left between interrogations and allegations and in the middle of studying the script she finds a hole without losing her good spirits. “Tomorrow I go into the Provincial Court and my head is going to explode,” he acknowledges with a hint of overwhelm that does not dissipate the enthusiasm for the project, which the covid-19 was about to bring down. “The series was delayed, it was going to start in March, I just caught the virus, I was ill for ten days and everything has already declined. They locked us up, filming was delayed and I frankly thought it wasn’t going to be done ”.

He was wrong, and this Friday he celebrated his anniversary shooting in Collado Villalba, north of Madrid. And she is happy about it. “I am a woman who enjoys life and everything that life gives me and birthday is always a gift. I love it, I love to meet them ”, she says. But it will not be the recording of the series that prevents a great party. “The penalty this year is not being able to celebrate it, because given the events, obviously, big events or anything cannot be done. So I have decided that this year I am going to stay at 49, next year I will celebrate them ”, she resolved resolutely.

The actress lived a second stage in the profession as a result of The Pan’s Labyrinth (2006). “It was again like working hard again after a while that I was a bit, let’s say, ostracized,” she admits now laughing. She overcame this bump at 36, but many other women’s careers are in danger of stagnating and not recovering. “It is true that it happens, I know it from my colleagues. I have many actress friends and we discussed it. Suddenly there are three of us lucky that at this age we continue, no longer working, but playing protagonists ”, she denounces.

“We still have a long way to go,” continues Verdú about the double standards that women still have to suffer. “But not only in this industry,” he clarifies. “The questions that women are asked are never asked of men. I’ve told it all my life ”, he alludes to the recurring questions about children, or the lack of them, which he has had to face in recent years. “I have not met any actor who has not been a father who has asked him: ‘Hey and why aren’t you a father.”

After more than 30 years in the industry, it seems that Verdú has already done it all, and with the help of directors such as Fernando Trueba, Eloy de la Iglesia, Bigas Luna, Alfonso Cuarón, Guillermo del Toro and Francis Ford Coppola. But she has no doubt that she still has a lot to do. “Now is the first time that I am a lawyer. Last year was the first time I played a police officer, and imagine, with my years now, it is what it really touches, and it is cool because they are papers with an important strength and imprint ”, she declares. She never loses the illusion, but recognizes that she enjoys once she has the project. “I don’t live thinking about dreams that maybe are unrealizable, or not, but just in case I don’t want to get frustrated. So I take things when they arrive, and then I do jump into it, I get excited. But in the meantime, I’m not daydreaming. I’m too pragmatic for that, my character prevents me ”.

Cinema, television, theater … “I am lucky enough to combine everything. In this case I hadn’t done TV for 17 years and you can’t imagine how I’m enjoying it ”. Last year the series premiered You can’t hide, a Telemundo production where he played a supporting role. Now he returns with the first protagonist after Fire Code, which was done by Antena 3 in 2003. “I started out with great fear, I didn’t know what was going to happen now with this on TV, the rush …”, he acknowledges. “And the truth is that I’m enjoying it that you can’t even imagine, I go to the shoot every day happy and that doesn’t always happen.”

Despite this curriculum, the actress seems very far from a profile of “it girl, singer or actress of a very famous telenovela ”. “It is not my case”, sentence. The interpreter claims that she does not suffer from the exposure that the profession often brings. “Nobody follows me, I’ve been with my boy for 21 years, I work and have a normal life.” Verdú married in 1999 with Pedro Larrañaga, producer, businessman and manager of the Maravillas theater in Madrid. With this union she became part of a long saga of actors. Her brothers-in-law are the actress Amparo Larrañaga and the actor Luis Merlo and her in-laws the interpreters María Luisa Merlo and Carlos Larrañaga. In addition, the maternal grandfather, Ismael Merlo, was a theater, film and television actor, who was already born into a family of artists that has a long list of names. The trick to a long relationship? “That is the secrets of each one”, ditch without further ado.

The key, according to Verdú, is to relativize and naturalize a life that she considers “very normal.” And Instagram is the social network that she has chosen to show to her more than 325,000 followers, where she has created “like a little house, where there is respect, affection, unconditionality.” “I do it because it amuses me, I like it a lot and I see that my followers appreciate a lot that I inform them about life, the projects, what I am doing, the photos of the filming. And if one day this turns around for whatever reason I have no doubt that I say look, pass and that’s it, and I’m so wide.