Maribel Verdú is pure nerve, only that sometimes he takes him for a walk and sometimes keeps him at bay, content. In his last work, the series ‘When no one sees us’, imposes with few gestures and barely mute the rictus, serious until when he smiles, but … In the chair, chatting already “relaxed,” moves, unstoppable. «There is another Maribel that fortunately exists and only knows my people who are the crazy Carioca, because if I would not die. That pound with Gemini that I have to look very well that thing of mine from Toc almost with the crazy man of somersault and do the pine when I drink a wine. Look what rhyme, ”he releases, as discovering something, in an interview with ABC.

With more than seventy films behind them, inside and outside Spain, it is the first time that the actress works under the orders of Enrique Urbizuthat is called Maribeltxa, teaches the secrets of ‘the diligence’ of John Ford and directs it in the fiction that premieres this Friday in Max. It is also the first time that the tricorn is put on, “Durito in all the senses”, despite having lived “that rigor” where “no cough at home” for military education, courtesy of his maternal grandfather, from the “zero at eighteen years.” «I always say, ah, the first police, the first lawyer. Now, suddenly, the first civil guard of my career. It is wonderful. And, in addition, they are characters that when you are young you cannot do, ”he says, delighted with his judicial sergeant of the Benemérita, who investigates a crime, a disappearance, a murder and a strange drug that causes hallucinations to the Nazarenes and bearers of the Holy Week in Morón de la Frontera, where the very castiz Hermetic base of the Andalusian city.

It has also been Maribel Verdú’s first approach to Holy Week, to a unique and almost of the series that the series allowed to celebrate in the town of 28,000 inhabitants after the rains drowned the fervor in water. «He had not lived any of this, nor did he know anything about Holy Week. It has nothing to do with religion, but with such an incredible feeling that he seizes you that now, in my life, all I want is to live Holy Week. I have never felt something like in my life. They were his borriquita, his steps … Everything that was done was for us, to shoot him. And I was there, I couldn’t believe what was going through my body. It is very beast, ”recalls the protagonist of this thriller, who takes place between Dolores Friday and Good Friday.

Extrover, expansive, his way of being also contrasts with almost all the papers that have offered him throughout his extensive experience. The one of the sergeant Lucia of ‘When no one sees us’, so “put inside, a bone”, it is no exception but the rule. «Interestingly, my characters are all women who have a bad time, women who have to fight for the vicissitudes that make their lives, day to day, women who have to load them alone, suddenly, with children. I love to do those characters almost always very much to the inside because we all like to do things that you don’t have to see in life, ”he acknowledges.

The challenges do not scare her because, for the moment, luck has not turned her back. It will be because he understands life as “study, discipline and perseverance”, although his training as an actress has been self -taught. And yet, despite having worked with directors such as Francis Ford Coppola, Alfonso Cuarón, Guillermo del Toro and Rodrigo García, “the other important Mexican” with whom he has worked twice, Maribel Verdú cannot avoid feeling insecure every time a project ends. With fear, “shit”, to turn years, in case the next role does not arrive and stays in that, in a conditional, nothing. The imposter syndrome, which sticks more than the oil. «The women at forty is true that it exists and happens, it did not happen to me but I lived it and I saw that it is so. I’m doing years, I get to fifty and I think it’s going to be my last year, which is over. I will meet fifty -five and not only are they offering me incredible characters but they are still protagonists. I am interpreting what exists in life and we must teach it, it is there, and right now cinema and television are giving us voice. But, curiously, for many years I think it will be the last year, that no longer … », explains the actress.

And suddenly, silence, he no longer smiles. Sigh. And Maribel Verdú collapses. «People who know me know, this is not nonsense. Every year I say, that’s it, that’s it, I always think it’s already … You don’t know how I have come today, it’s that I want to cry. It is a constant exam … now I am relaxed, but I have been trembling, dead of fear.