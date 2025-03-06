03/06/2025



Updated at 6:09 p.m.





Consecrated on the emblematic track of Gallurin Madrid, as the fastest woman in the country thanks to 7.15 signed in the semifinals of the 60 meters of the Short Track championship, the Sevillian Maribel Pérez Faches this weekend the EUROPE CHAMPIONSE ON THE COVER against the best sprinters on the continent. The appointment is in Appealoorn (Netherlands), town of about 160,000 inhabitants located about 100 kilometers southeast of Amsterdam, in the province of Güeldres. There Spain goes with a delegation of 36 athletes, seven more than in the European of 2023, and led as usual in recent years by the triplist Ana Peleteiroits maximum reference. But also for Quique Llopis, Elvin Josué Canales, Abel Jordán, Asier Martínez, Esther Guerrero, Águeda Marqués, Álvaro de Arriba or Mariano García. Men and women who can shine in Apeldoorn, as expected to do the three relays of 4×400.

At female speed, the bazas are Jaël Besué and Maribel Pérezfriends, companions of the national 4×100 and protagonists of a beautiful pulse in Gallur resolved by thousandths (7,175 for Pérez and 7,180 for Besué) in favor of the Sevillian, who conquered his third title and returned for his fueros in Madrid, lowering one hundred more to his own plusmarca. I was in 7.16.

Its winter performance in the short track has reached levels of excellence, as already done in 2022, when it updated the records of a legend of Spanish athletics as Sandra Myers. The Sevillian was Colosal in Gallur and now, in Apeldoorn, he will have the opportunity to measure himself with the most accredited sprinters of the old continent as he got in 2019 in Torun, where he was fifth of his qualifier with a discreet 7.39.

Luis Rodríguez’s pupil, which has been present in the last two Olympic Games, occupies the twenty -first position of the European ranking, but this year only five of the other 41 competitors in the modern Omnisport Appealoorn have run faster than her. They are the cases of the Switzerland Mujinga Kambundji6.96 wife who this year has left the chrono in 7.03, is world champion and will defend the 2023 title in Budapest; The Italian Zynab Two7.02 sprinter that in 2025 has registered 7.05; The Luxembourg Patrizia van der Weken (7.07), recent 60 -meter champion in the World Indoor Tour and at an exceptional moment; The Polish Ewa Swoboda (7.09), that was European gold under the ceiling in 2019, among other milestones; And the German Alexandra Burghardtwhich is part of the German 4×100 relay and in February it was imposed on the National Indoor of his country with a time of 7.13.









Other candidates

In addition to this powerful quintet, of course you have to add to the poster of applicants to other corridors such as the Switzerland Geraldine Frey (7.16), the Portuguese Lorène Bazolo (7.17), the British Bianca Williams (7.16), Amy Hunt (7.18) and Joy Eze (7.19), Belgian Delphine Nkansa (7.17), Czech Karolina Manasova (7.17), also Switzerland Emma Van Camp (7.18) and, of course, Jaël kissed with her 7.18 of Gallur.

The competition will therefore be in the interior line of the Omnisport ring, multi -purpose scenario with a capacity for about 5,000 spectators and designed for track cycling, but also for other sports, which has become permanent headquarters of the National Athletics Championships of the Dutch country in all categories. Although the European has begun this Thursday, It will not be until Sunday, March 9, in morning and afternoon sessions, when Maribel Pérez and all sprinters enter Liza. The qualifying series are set for 12.00; the semifinals, by 16.05; and the final, by 18.37 hours of that same day, interspersed between the male and female finals of the 4×400 relay.