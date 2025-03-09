03/09/2025



Updated at 6:58 p.m.





Maribel Pérez, the Spanish plusmarchist of the 60 meters smooth with the 7.15 registered in Gallur in the last Short Track championship, competed very well but stayed in the semifinals of the European European Championship That this Sunday, at the Omnisport of Apeldoorn, he celebrated his fourth and last day. The Sevillian can go with a high head of Dutch lands because its rivals ran a lot. Simply, to reach the final I would have had to crush the record of Spain. Because the least fast of the finalists was the Czech Karolina Manasovawhich stopped the chrono in 7.10, achieving the European sub 23 record and also that of his country, and yet he was classified by times, third of the second semifinal, with the lowercase ‘q’. The gold was taken by Zaynab Dosso (7.01); La Plata, Mujinga Kambundji (7.02); and the bronze, Patrizia van der Weken (7.06).

Maribel, who had starred in the morning session a great championship start, showed in its qualifying batch its excellent form of form and achieved with solvency the ticket for the screening of the seminals. And there, already in the afternoon and running along Cuatro Street, he had to look for the pass in a very complicated race for the level of the other candidates. It was fourth in goal after the Switzerland Kambundjiwho defended the title (7.04), Van der Weken (7.06, record of his country) and the British Amy Hunt (7.09), who, like Seville, stayed in the waiting chairs at the expense of knowing what was happening in the other two semifinals. The first two of each and the two best times accessed the final. Manasova, with his 7.10, snatched Maribel hope, ending his contest. The Italian Zaynab dosso (7.03) and the Belgian Rani Rosius (7.08) got into the final in the second series, such as the Hungarian Boglarka Takács (7.09) and the Polish Ewa Swoboda (7.12) In the third.

An excellent morning

The sprinters flew over the blue line of the Omnisport And this left the Sevillian athlete without options, which in the morning had also marked 7.17 also the eighth best (matched with Amy Hunt) of the 40 participants, distributed in five series. Pérez had the third, starting from the first street, on the outside. His departure was very good and reached the goal in second position, only surpassed by Takácswhich made a national record (7.15). Third was the British Joy Eze (7.20) and, fourth, the Slovak Viktoria Forster (7,27). German Alexandra Burghardt fell eliminated, which proved before European 7.13. The other Spanish of 60, Jaël kissedfourth of the last qualifying round, the fifth, stopping the chrono in 7.25. Swoboda (7.14), Rosius (7.16) and Frey (7.19). Then, in her semifinal, the Catalan was sixth (7.22) and also said goodbye to the European.