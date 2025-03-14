“My world is motorcycles and rock. They tell me that I have a good face and I don’t know why, but I’m not a bad guy, “Richard said in his presentation in First Dates This Thursday.

The biker told Carlos Sobera that he was butanero and that he was accustomed to the jokes: “Women often tell me that I am the most anticipated man in the world”he said with laughter.

“I have come to the program looking for a stable relationship and, if possible, with a shorter woman than meto which he likes to travel, and if he is a motorcycle, great, “he said.

His appointment was Maribel: “A man, to satisfy me sexually, has to be very well endowed. I do not say twenty centimeters like the porn actor that, but from 18 up … “, acknowledged the hairdresser.

The diner coincided with her partner of the night when They also liked motorcycles And, seeing Richard, she was very happy with the choice made by the Four program team.





Although The theme of distance did not like Maribel very much Because she lived in Seville and he, in Castellón: “I am a lot to touch, contact,” he confessed.

Richard told him that he gave him the point of going to First Dates In search of love one night watching the program. Something similar happened to her: “I told my daughter that I I was looking for a man with his nose, hands and feet“





And speaking of children, the hairdresser could not help making a joke with the profession of her appointment: “Being butanero, you will have a lot of children out there”he said laughing.

In the reserved, they had a kiss “of those who do not forget”, but Maribel cut, since He had promised his daughter that he was going to behave very well: “I would have given him a morreo of those who leave me without lip painting,” he admitted, making a cobra to Richard.

In the end, the butanero did have a second appointment with Maribel because “It seems to me that it has a freshness and a self -confidence …”. She, on the other hand, also wanted to see her again